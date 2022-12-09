Orion outlasts Erie E/P 51-37

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Orion prevailed over Erie E/P 51-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Orion an 18-11 lead over Erie E/P.

The Chargers fought to a 37-21 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Orion steamrolled to a 46-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers managed a 12-5 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

