Orion holds off Erie-Prophetstown 42-37

With little to no wiggle room, Orion nosed past Erie-Prophetstown 42-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion took on Morrison on January 20 at Morrison High School. For results, click here.
