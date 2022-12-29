Orion designs winning blueprint against Toulon Stark County 50-40

Orion trucked Toulon Stark County on the road to a 50-40 victory on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Toulon Stark County started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Orion at the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels constructed a bold start that built a 24-17 gap on the Chargers heading into the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Toulon Stark County with a 30-29 lead over Orion heading into the third quarter.

It took a 21-10 rally, but the Chargers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

