Orion delivers smashing punch early to dump Galva 59-33

Orion showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 59-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on December 2, Orion faced off against Monmouth United and Galva took on Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 3 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 20-7 lead over the Wildcats.
Orion's shooting thundered to a 40-21 lead over Galva at the half.
Orion's upper-hand showed as it carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
