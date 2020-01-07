Orion boys roll to TRAC West win over Riverdale

"We've had a couple of close games the past couple of weeks, so this was good for us," said Dunlap, who added a game-high nine rebounds and three steals. "Hopefully there's more wins to come."

Riverdale (6-14, 1-2 TRAC West) did not get on the board until Ryan Bussert scored with 2:56 left in the first quarter, snapping an 0-for-6 field goal drought.

The Rams closed the gap to 13-7 when Bussert, who scored five of his seven points in the opening period, hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds on the clock. However, Cade Weiss answered with a 3-ball with 12 seconds remaining, putting Orion up 16-7 after one.

"Getting down 7-0, then working your way back and battling against a tough Orion team, when (Weiss) hit that shot, that was a tough one to take," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly, who also got six points and six boards from Andrew Meloan.

In the second period, Spranger and senior guard Josh Johnson stepped up, with each scoring seven points in the period as the Chargers opened up an 18-point lead and took a 34-16 advantage into halftime. Orion then outscored the Rams 11-3 in the third quarter to take control.

"We were looking forward to this, and we brought the energy when we needed to," Spranger said. "It was good to get a win under our belt."

