Orion boys roll to TRAC West win over Riverdale

PORT BYRON — Coming off three straight losses, two by a combined five points, the Orion boys' basketball team was looking to hit the reset button Tuesday night.
Taking on Riverdale to jump back into Three Rivers West Division play, the Chargers got the outcome they needed. Scoring the game's first seven points, Orion led from opening tip to final buzzer as it rolled past the Rams 54-27.
"This was a good win, a good effort by the guys," said Orion coach Alex Johnson. "The last couple of weeks, we hadn't been at the level we needed to be at, so it was good for the guys to come together and play for all four quarters."
Tuesday's win boosts the Chargers (11-5) to 2-1 in the conference, which makes Friday night's home tilt with TRAC West co-leader Fulton an even more important game for them.
"It's good to have this win, so we can get our confidence back and go into 2020 strong," said Orion senior forward Caleb Spranger. "If we play with the energy we had tonight, I feel like we can beat Fulton."
You have free articles remaining.
While Spranger finished with game-highs of 15 points and five steals to go with six rebounds, junior teammate and fellow forward Will Dunlap helped jump-start the Chargers by scoring six of his 12 points in the first quarter, including two buckets to trigger his club's opening 7-0 run.
"We've had a couple of close games the past couple of weeks, so this was good for us," said Dunlap, who added a game-high nine rebounds and three steals. "Hopefully there's more wins to come."
Riverdale (6-14, 1-2 TRAC West) did not get on the board until Ryan Bussert scored with 2:56 left in the first quarter, snapping an 0-for-6 field goal drought.
The Rams closed the gap to 13-7 when Bussert, who scored five of his seven points in the opening period, hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds on the clock. However, Cade Weiss answered with a 3-ball with 12 seconds remaining, putting Orion up 16-7 after one.
"Getting down 7-0, then working your way back and battling against a tough Orion team, when (Weiss) hit that shot, that was a tough one to take," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly, who also got six points and six boards from Andrew Meloan.
In the second period, Spranger and senior guard Josh Johnson stepped up, with each scoring seven points in the period as the Chargers opened up an 18-point lead and took a 34-16 advantage into halftime. Orion then outscored the Rams 11-3 in the third quarter to take control.
"We were looking forward to this, and we brought the energy when we needed to," Spranger said. "It was good to get a win under our belt."