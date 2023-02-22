A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Oneida ROWVA defeated Abingdon-Avon 41-36 at Oneida Rowva High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Oneida ROWVA faced off against Monmouth United. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.