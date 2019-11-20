ROCK ISLAND — Wednesday night's annual Rock Island/Milan Booster Club Western Big 6 Conference Basketball Banquet was, as usual, filled with laughs and fun.
That all comes to an end now with the start of the Big 6 season on Dec. 6.
This season appears to be another balanced and tight conference battle with a lot of teams believing they are going to surprise the league.
Here is a quick look at the five Quad-Cities WB6 teams:
Alleman
The Pioneers lost their top three scorers — two graduations and a transfer — but this has the feel of a very close-knit team that will not back down to anyone. Alleman will be a rather small team but with a group of very good all-around athletes. The key will be rebounding by committee.
"This group made a commitment in the summer and showed some real chemistry," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "We played more games in the summer than we every had and these guys genuinely want to be together."
Geneseo
It may not have to be the Isaiah Rivera show every night for the Maple Leafs. Rivera, a Colorado State signee, is the best player in the league. If others can make shots, it will only make him a tough guy to defend.
"We took a really inexperienced group of guys and one star last year and wound up second in the conference," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "We saw the culture and excitement grow last year and it has only become better this year."
Moline
The Maroons took 540 shots from beyond the arc last season, the most in the Quad-Cities. That number will likely be surpassed this season with a team loaded with long-range shooters.
Moline will take on a whole-new look without four starters, including three who were three-year starters.
"It was a lot of fun coaching those guys the last few years, but I do enjoy starting with a new group," coach Sean Taylor said. "It feels like starting all over again. Three years ago we had three young kids and they did pretty well."
Rock Island
The Rocks have the most of a lot of things this season. They have veterans (three starters and three other lettermen), they have size (six players between 6-foot-4 and 6-8) and they have depth. The key will be meshing everything into a team.
"We have big guys who can play inside and out and we have guards who can score from the outside and get to the basket," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "The key is how accepting they are and how they adapt to each other."
United Township
A senior-dominated team a season ago, the Panthers have the look of a team that is building but also feeling like they can get things done now.
UT lost most of its scoring and rebounding from a season ago but the Panthers have some very young players who are ready to step in. The key will be how well two sophomores and two freshmen handle the Big 6.
"In my 15 years, this is the first time I will have freshmen on my varsity roster, if that tells you anything about what I think about freshmen," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "I love the vibe in the gym. We have 16 hungry kids and it's a lot of fun around here."