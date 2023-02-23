Dubuque Wahlert could finally catch its breath after a close call against Davenport Assumption in a 52-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Wahlert jumped in front of Davenport Assumption 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a modest 30-23 gap over the Knights at the half.

Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

