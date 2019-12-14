North turns Riverdale over in win

ROCK ISLAND — In his first weeks as coach at Davenport North, former United Township player and coach Marc Polite is doing double duty for the Wildcats. For now, he wants to have a team that competes. For the future, he wants to build a winning program.
He saw both the good and the bad of having a new program in Saturday's second game of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout at Carver Center. On the good side, North finished with a 67-51 win over Riverdale.
"We are still a work in progress and we are still defining ourselves," Polite said. "This game was a microcosm of our start to the season. We have great stretches and we have bad stretches. We are still very young and we are trying to set a foundation and setting up a system for now and for later."
Those stretches looked like a roller coaster at times. The Wildcats (2-3) started the game 16-2 before Riverdale scored the last 10 points of the first quarter. North went back ahead by double figures before the Rams (3-6) cut the lead to 32-30 early in the third quarter.
Finally, the 'Cats went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter and proved to be the finishing touches on the game.
"That's kind of our season to this point," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said. "We are so inexperienced in the guard court and playing a team like North, that shows up. We had a really hard-fought game on Wednesday and I worried against their speed and pressure wearing us down.
"We answered them after that 16-2 start and we answered them again, but in the end we just didn't have any more fight."
Jaml Litt led North with 20 points and Cade Guinn added 12.
Andrew Meloan and Kyle Smeltzly led Riverdale with 11 points each.
The key for the Wildcats was not only creating 23 turnovers, but turning those into 37 points.
"If anyone knows my game, that is it," Polite said. "We want to pressure the ball and turn mistakes into points. This is the first time we have been able to get that done so far."
Added Kelly, "Yeah, we will use this tape to show our guys how to handle pressure and we will make sure we let our guys know that we won't see a more quick and athletic team like this all season. This will help us a lot."