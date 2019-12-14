North turns Riverdale over in win

ROCK ISLAND — In his first weeks as coach at Davenport North, former United Township player and coach Marc Polite is doing double duty for the Wildcats. For now, he wants to have a team that competes. For the future, he wants to build a winning program.

He saw both the good and the bad of having a new program in Saturday's second game of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout at Carver Center. On the good side, North finished with a 67-51 win over Riverdale.

"We are still a work in progress and we are still defining ourselves," Polite said. "This game was a microcosm of our start to the season. We have great stretches and we have bad stretches. We are still very young and we are trying to set a foundation and setting up a system for now and for later."

Those stretches looked like a roller coaster at times. The Wildcats (2-3) started the game 16-2 before Riverdale scored the last 10 points of the first quarter. North went back ahead by double figures before the Rams (3-6) cut the lead to 32-30 early in the third quarter.

Finally, the 'Cats went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter and proved to be the finishing touches on the game.

