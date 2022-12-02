North Liberty Liberty collects skin-tight win against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 56-53

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but North Liberty had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 56-53 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and North Liberty faced off on December 2, 2021 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
