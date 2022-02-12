Normal tops Moline 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Maroons started on steady ground by forging a 16-11 lead over the Ironmen at the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons came from behind to grab the advantage 23-19 at half over the Ironmen.
