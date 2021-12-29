Normal Calvary Christian flies high over Annawan 65-38

Normal Calvary Christian earned a convincing 65-38 win over Annawan in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
The first quarter gave Normal Calvary Christian a 20-5 lead over Annawan.
Normal Calvary Christian's offense stomped on to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at halftime.
Normal Calvary Christian's control showed as it carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
