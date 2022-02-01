 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quarter given: Wellman Mid-Prairie puts down Wilton 84-53

  • 0

Wellman Mid-Prairie's river of points eventually washed away Wilton in an 84-53 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Wilton faced off against Lisbon and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Camanche on January 21 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3-point woes doom UT against Galesburg

3-point woes doom UT against Galesburg

The Galesburg Silver Streaks won their 20th game of the season on Friday night, beating United Township 50-41 in the Panther Den in East Moline with efficient ball movement and dominance on the boards.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Job one for new Bears bosses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News