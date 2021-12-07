 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No quarter given: Taylor Ridge Rockridge puts down Orion 65-24
0 Comments

No quarter given: Taylor Ridge Rockridge puts down Orion 65-24

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showered the scoreboard with points to drown Orion 65-24 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Orion faced off against Monmouth United and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sterling on December 1 at Sterling High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News