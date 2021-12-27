No quarter given: Sterling Newman Central Catholic puts down Erie E/P 65-39

Sterling Newman Central Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Erie E/P's defense for a 65-39 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic registered a 33-16 advantage at half over Erie E/P.
The Comets took control in the third quarter with a 55-30 advantage over the Panthers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.