No quarter given: Sterling Newman Central Catholic puts down Erie E/P 65-39
No quarter given: Sterling Newman Central Catholic puts down Erie E/P 65-39

Sterling Newman Central Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Erie E/P's defense for a 65-39 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic registered a 33-16 advantage at half over Erie E/P.

The Comets took control in the third quarter with a 55-30 advantage over the Panthers.

