No quarter given: Moline puts down Rock Island Alleman 99-49

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rock Island Alleman 99-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Moline took on East Moline United Township on January 7 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Maroons stormed in front of the Pioneers 32-16 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons opened a gargantuan 54-29 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Maroons an 84-38 lead over the Pioneers.
