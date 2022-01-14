 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Moline puts down Rock Island Alleman 99-49
Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rock Island Alleman 99-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Moline took on East Moline United Township on January 7 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Maroons stormed in front of the Pioneers 32-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons opened a gargantuan 54-29 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Maroons an 84-38 lead over the Pioneers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

