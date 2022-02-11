No quarter given: Fulton puts down Forreston 75-37

Fulton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Forreston 75-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 49-16 lead over Forreston.
Fulton kept a 49-18 intermission margin at Forreston's expense.
The Steamers' command showed as they carried a 61-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
