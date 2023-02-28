Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-48 win against Eldridge North Scott in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.