Annawan scored early and often to roll over Woodhull AlWood 50-28 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

Last season, Woodhull AlWood and Annawan squared off with Feb. 19, 2022 at Woodhull AlWood-Cambridge Co-op last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Annawan faced off against Toulon Stark County . For a full recap, click here. Woodhull AlWood took on Knoxville on Feb. 10 at Woodhull AlWood-Cambridge Co-op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.