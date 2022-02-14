No pain, no gain; Preston Easton Valley overcomes Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33

Preston Easton Valley charged Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and collected a 44-33 victory on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The River Hawks fought to a 20-19 half margin at the Irish's expense.
