No pain, no gain; Port Byron Riverdale overcomes Taylor Ridge Rockridge 61-50
No pain, no gain; Port Byron Riverdale overcomes Taylor Ridge Rockridge 61-50

Port Byron Riverdale charged Taylor Ridge Rockridge and collected a 61-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Port Byron Riverdale's shooting jumped to a 27-23 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

In recent action on December 30, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Camp Point Central on December 29 at Camp Point Central High School. For more, click here.

