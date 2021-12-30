 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No pain, no gain; East Moline United Township overcomes LaSalle-Peru 70-57
0 Comments

No pain, no gain; East Moline United Township overcomes LaSalle-Peru 70-57

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, East Moline United Township spurred past LaSalle-Peru 70-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

The Panthers fought to a 42-26 half margin at the Cavaliers' expense.

East Moline United Township darted to a 52-38 bulge over LaSalle-Peru as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on December 17 , East Moline United Township squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News