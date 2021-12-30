No pain, no gain; East Moline United Township overcomes LaSalle-Peru 70-57

Saddled up and ready to go, East Moline United Township spurred past LaSalle-Peru 70-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.
The Panthers fought to a 42-26 half margin at the Cavaliers' expense.
East Moline United Township darted to a 52-38 bulge over LaSalle-Peru as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on December 17 , East Moline United Township squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.