No pain, no gain; Durant overcomes West Liberty 50-39

Durant grabbed a 50-39 victory at the expense of West Liberty at Durant High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty took on Wilton on February 8 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Durant opened with a 11-10 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense jumped to a 50-39 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

