No pain, no gain; Davenport West overcomes Eldridge North Scott 55-41

No quarter was granted as Davenport West blunted Eldridge North Scott's plans 55-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.
In recent action on February 11, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on February 11 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-6 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
Davenport West's reign showed as it carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
