No pain, no gain; Davenport West overcomes Eldridge North Scott 55-41

No quarter was granted as Davenport West blunted Eldridge North Scott's plans 55-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-6 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

The Falcons' shooting thundered to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Davenport West's reign showed as it carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

