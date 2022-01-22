No pain, no gain; Davenport North overcomes Davenport Assumption 63-48

Riding a wave of production, Davenport North dunked Davenport Assumption 63-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport North faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened with an 18-13 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
The Wildcats' offense moved to a 33-25 lead over the Knights at the half.
Davenport North's reign showed as it carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
