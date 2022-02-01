Nerve-racking affair ends with Tipton on top of Durant 51-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tipton to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Durant 51-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Tipton faced off against West Branch and Durant took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 21 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
