Nerve-racking affair ends with Goose Lake Northeast on top of Camanche 54-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goose Lake Northeast wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-51 over Camanche in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Goose Lake Northeast's offense jumped to a 26-20 lead over Camanche at the half.
Camanche turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Goose Lake Northeast put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 17, Camanche faced off against Durant and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on February 17 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
