 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Central DeWitt 60-51
0 Comments

Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Central DeWitt 60-51

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport West didn't mind, dispatching Central DeWitt 60-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 13, Davenport West faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf on January 21 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo
Basketball

Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo

  • Updated

GENESEO — Halfway through the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School between the Maple Leafs and the Moline Maroons, Moline senior Robert Pulliam electrified the crowd with a highlight reel play for the ages.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News