Muscatine takes victory lap past Clinton 88-52

Muscatine showed no mercy to Clinton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 88-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Muscatine and Clinton fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Muskies' shooting moved in front for a 41-27 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
Muscatine charged to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Muskies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 27-11 final quarter, too.
Last season, Muscatine and Clinton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
