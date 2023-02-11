Muscatine dismissed Fort Madison by a 65-38 count in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Last season, Fort Madison and Muscatine squared off with February 12, 2022 at Fort Madison High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.