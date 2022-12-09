 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine earns narrow win over Clinton 68-62

Muscatine didn't flinch, finally repelling Clinton 68-62 at Clinton High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Muscatine and Clinton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Muscatine squared off with Iowa City in a basketball game. For more, click here.

