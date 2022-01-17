Mundelein Carmel Catholic pulls python act on Rock Island Alleman 85-37

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Rock Island Alleman in an 85-37 offensive cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
The Corsairs moved in front of the Pioneers 28-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Corsairs' shooting struck to a 50-17 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic's command showed as it carried a 70-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
