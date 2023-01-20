Morrison slides past Orion in fretful clash 58-55

Morrison edged Orion 58-55 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 13 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
