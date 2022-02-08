Monticello sprints past Camanche 53-40

Riding a wave of production, Monticello dunked Camanche 53-40 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Camanche, who began with a 16-10 edge over Monticello through the end of the first quarter.

Monticello's offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over Camanche at the half.

