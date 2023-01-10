Monticello imposes its will on Goose Lake Northeast 73-37

Monticello delivered all the smoke to disorient Goose Lake Northeast and flew away with a 73-37 win in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast squared off with February 1, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.
