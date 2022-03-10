Monticello gallops past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

Monticello put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 10.
Monticello opened with a 11-2 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the first quarter.
The Sages' offense jumped to a 16-8 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Monticello's control showed as it carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
