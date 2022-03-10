 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello gallops past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

Monticello put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 10.

Monticello opened with a 11-2 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the first quarter.

The Sages' offense jumped to a 16-8 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Monticello's control showed as it carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on March 4 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Farmington in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

