Monticello gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Goose Lake Northeast 78-57 at Goose Lake Northeast High on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 34-18 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Bellevue. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.