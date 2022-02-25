Monmouth United nips Woodhull Al/Cam in scare 44-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monmouth United wore a victory shine after clipping Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Red Storm broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over the Aces.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Red Storm had enough offense to deny the Aces in the end.

