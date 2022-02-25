Monmouth United nips Woodhull Al/Cam in scare 44-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monmouth United wore a victory shine after clipping Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Red Storm broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over the Aces.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Red Storm had enough offense to deny the Aces in the end.
In recent action on February 19, Monmouth United faced off against Galva and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Annawan on February 19 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
