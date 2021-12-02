 Skip to main content
Monmouth United imposes its will on Orion 69-34
Monmouth United dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 69-34 victory over Orion in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.

The first quarter gave the Red Storm a 19-9 lead over the Chargers.

Monmouth United's shooting thundered to a 39-18 lead over Orion at halftime.

Monmouth United's dominance showed as it carried a 52-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

