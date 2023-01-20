Monmouth United dodges a bullet in win over Woodhull Al/Cam 76-72

Monmouth United showed its poise to outlast a game Woodhull Al/Cam squad for a 76-72 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
