Monmouth-Roseville rides the rough off Orion 54-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Monmouth-Roseville spurred past Orion 54-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Orion squared off with February 11, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. For more, click here.
