Monmouth-Roseville earns solid win over Sherrard 46-32

Monmouth-Roseville grabbed a 46-32 victory at the expense of Sherrard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Sherrard faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville took on Erie E/P on January 25 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
