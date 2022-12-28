Moline unloads on Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Springfield Lanphier 70-40 at Moline High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline jumped in front of Springfield Lanphier 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons opened a massive 38-19 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Moline pulled to a 54-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

