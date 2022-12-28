 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Moline unloads on Springfield Lanphier 70-40

  • 0

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Springfield Lanphier 70-40 at Moline High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline jumped in front of Springfield Lanphier 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons opened a massive 38-19 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Moline pulled to a 54-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 21, Moline squared off with Normal West in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News