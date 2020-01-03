Moline tops bigger Chicago Clark for fourth straight win

MOLINE — Size isn’t the deciding factor in basketball, and the Moline boys continued to show that in their fourth straight win, a 55-50 victory over Chicago Clark in Friday’s final game of the evening in the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.

The Maroons (10-5) didn’t have many answers for the Eagles’ 6-foot-5 senior Coby Weekly, who scored a game-high 20 points. However, Moline’s trio of double-figure scorers shot their way to a win to start the new year.

“We’re pretty much undersized every game,” said Kyle Taylor, who scored a team-high 15 points (4 of 6 3s), “We don’t have much height, but we find other ways to make up for it.”

Taylor said toughness, always boxing out, and diving for loose balls are a few of the key ingredients it takes to topple teams with taller tangibles.

Brock Harding added 11 points for Moline and Ryne Schimmel had seven of his 10 in the second half after his shot struggled to fall in the first half.

“Coach (Sean Taylor) always tells us we’ve got to handle the ball against pressure … and we’ve got to box out and rebound, no matter who we’re playing,” Harding said, “because we’re never really the bigger team.”