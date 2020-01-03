Moline tops bigger Chicago Clark for fourth straight win

MOLINE — Size isn’t the deciding factor in basketball, and the Moline boys continued to show that in their fourth straight win, a 55-50 victory over Chicago Clark in Friday’s final game of the evening in the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons (10-5) didn’t have many answers for the Eagles’ 6-foot-5 senior Coby Weekly, who scored a game-high 20 points. However, Moline’s trio of double-figure scorers shot their way to a win to start the new year.
“We’re pretty much undersized every game,” said Kyle Taylor, who scored a team-high 15 points (4 of 6 3s), “We don’t have much height, but we find other ways to make up for it.”
Taylor said toughness, always boxing out, and diving for loose balls are a few of the key ingredients it takes to topple teams with taller tangibles.
Brock Harding added 11 points for Moline and Ryne Schimmel had seven of his 10 in the second half after his shot struggled to fall in the first half.
“Coach (Sean Taylor) always tells us we’ve got to handle the ball against pressure … and we’ve got to box out and rebound, no matter who we’re playing,” Harding said, “because we’re never really the bigger team.”
Brandon Stone (three points, four rebounds) added some toughness to Moline’s starting five and Trey Lee’s effort off the bench led to six points and four boards.
Moline led 13-7 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime before Clark made its run. The Eagles cut the deficit to four points late, but were plagued by turnovers, finishing with 15. Moline had 10.
“We’ve got guys that continually battle. They don’t back down,” coach Taylor said. ‘We shot the ball well from three and we handled the ball, until the last minute and a half.”
Clark had a missed three with just over a minute to play in a four-point game, and was called for an intentional foul on a block attempt as Schimmel was going for a layup. He sunk two free throws to keep it a two possession game. Clark finished 1 of 8 from deep, racking up 18 fouls. Moline was 12 of 17 at the line; Clark was 5 of 9.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore Taylor knows toughness and making shots is key for this team stacking victories in the current stretch.
“We’ve started shooting the ball better,” Taylor said. “Our defense has been really good too.”