Moline charged Quincy and collected a 57-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Moline drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over Quincy after the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Blue Devils inched back to a 32-30 deficit.

Moline moved to a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

