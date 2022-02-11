Moline takes down East Moline United Township 74-45

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off East Moline United Township 74-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
The first quarter gave Moline a 12-6 lead over East Moline United Township.
Moline registered a 41-25 advantage at intermission over East Moline United Township.
Moline pulled ahead over East Moline United Township when the fourth quarter began 56-37.
In recent action on February 4, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Quincy on February 4 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
