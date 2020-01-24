Moline survives despite off night offensively

MOLINE — Moline held the lead for three, maybe four minutes all night. It shot 34% from the field. Not a single player scored in double figures.
But somehow, someway, the Maroons found a way to win a basketball game Friday night.
They finally grabbed the lead on a Brock Harding floater in the final minutes and held on from there to grind out a 33-30 victory over Western Big 6 rival United Township in a sloppy but highly competitive battle at Wharton Field House.
“I know we’ve never won a game here scoring only 33 points,’’ Moline coach Sean Taylor said.
“I think UT has a great defensive team,’’ he added. “They started out in a triangle-and-2, then went to a 1-2-2, then went man, then went to a box-and-1. For the most part, I thought we executed. We just didn’t shoot very well.’’
Kyle Taylor, who shared scoring honors for the night with Harding with nine points apiece, said he and his teammates just never found any sort of rhythm.
“They just did a great job of keeping us off balance,’’ he said. “It’s our first game in two weeks. Maybe that had something to do with it, I guess.’’
The Maroons (13-5, 3-3 WB6) did hold a very brief 7-5 lead in the first quarter but it was an uphill trek most of the night as they tried to find a way to score against the visiting Panthers.
You have free articles remaining.
UT also had trouble putting the ball in the hoop and never led by more than five points.
The Maroons really hurt themselves with turnovers early in the game, handing it over 10 times in the first 10 minutes, but they finally got that problem under control and finished with 14 turnovers.
They finally regained the lead when Harding scored off a wild scramble with 2 minutes, 33 seconds remaining. Brandon Stone had his 3-point shot blocked by Davion Williams but Taylor grabbed the ball and got it to Harding, who flipped it in from about 10 feet away to give Moline a 28-26 edge.
Ryne Schimmel scored off an inbound lob with 1:23 to go to make it 30-26 and the Maroons managed to make enough free throws to finish things off.
Taylor made a pair of foul shots with 5.8 seconds to go and UT’s Darius Rogers missed a fallaway 3-pointer as time expired.
“It’s not the way we would have liked to do it but we got it done,’’ Kyle Taylor said.
Jaylin Rose gave the Panthers (8-12, 2-4 WB6) a little bit of offense, going 5 for 5 from the field in the second half, mostly on mid-range jumpers and drives. He led both teams with 12 points but the rest of the UT roster combined to go 7 for 28 from the field.
“We didn’t pass it, didn’t catch it, didn’t shoot it,’’ UT coach Ryan Webber said. “We left layup after layup out there. It’s hard to win a game when you can’t score. That was our whole season you saw out there.’’
Sean Taylor thought his team might have had a little to do with UT's offensive issues.
“Our defense was really solid,'' he said. "We did a great job of just hanging in there.’’