Moline smashes through Geneseo 79-40

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneseo 79-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.
Moline made the first move by forging a 11-4 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
Moline's offense roared to a 42-14 lead over Geneseo at the half.
Moline's control showed as it carried a 62-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
