Moline smashes through Geneseo 79-40
Moline smashes through Geneseo 79-40

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneseo 79-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.

Moline made the first move by forging a 11-4 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

Moline's offense roared to a 42-14 lead over Geneseo at the half.

Moline's control showed as it carried a 62-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 30 , Geneseo squared up on Macomb in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

