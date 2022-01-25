Moline smashes through Geneseo 78-50

Moline's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Geneseo during a 78-50 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
The Maroons fought to a 39-27 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
The Maroons took control in the third quarter with a 62-41 advantage over the Maple Leafs.
In recent action on January 13, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Moline took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 17 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
