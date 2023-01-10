Moline routs Sterling 74-51

Moline didn't tinker with Sterling, scoring a 74-51 result in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, Moline and Sterling squared off with February 8, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
